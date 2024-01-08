DC Ganderbal reviews saturation of KCC, NSSs

Ganderbal, Jan 8: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ganderbal, Shyambir chaired a crucial meeting today to assess the saturation status of Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) and National Security Schemes (NSSs) in the district.

The focus of the meeting was to strategise and expedite the saturation of KCC and various NSSs, including Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna, e-Shram, and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojna, aiming to benefit the farming community in Ganderbal.

During the meeting, the DDC reviewed the current status of PM-Kisan beneficiaries’ saturation with KCC and issued directives for all departments to complete the saturation of PM-Kisan beneficiaries with KCC within a week.

He emphasised the need for departments to activate their field functionaries, re-approach closed KCC cases, and obtain consent certificates from disinterested beneficiaries.

Underlining the significance of these initiatives, the DDC urged officers to work with heightened dedication, fostering close coordination, and accelerating the registration process for beneficiaries.

To ensure KCC saturation, the ADDC was directed to coordinate departmental activities, assign responsibilities, and provide daily progress updates.

Simultaneously, the DDC reviewed the progress of National Security Schemes and instructed the ACD and ALC to dedicate efforts towards achieving 100% saturation of Social Security and Beneficiary-Oriented schemes in the district. Special emphasis was placed on ensuring complete coverage under all such schemes.