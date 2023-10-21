DC inaugurates Mega Job Fair at ITI Bandipora

Bandipora: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Saturday inaugurated a day long job fair at Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Bandipora.

The fair was organised by District Employment & Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Bandipora for youth (skilled/unskilled) for their placement in various companies.

In the event, 10 private companies/agencies, including Maruti Suzuki, Airte India, Nuva Bhupa, Kashovatics, Natural Life care, Bio-Health, Ashok Leyland, Tata Fairdeal, Vyath Services and others participated in selecting youth for 241 vacancies.

The participating companies shortlisted over 131 candidates for different jobs. Youth from different colleges including ITI institutions participated in the job fair and appeared in on spot interview process for their recruitment.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the exclusive job fair was organised with the aim that students and youth of the district seeking employment are facilitated to avail job opportunities.

On the occasion, the DC interacted with job providers; inspected stalls set up by different companies in Health, Education, Insurance, Banking, Automobile, IT, skilling and other sectors, and also interacted with participants.