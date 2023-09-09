DC Kulgam reviews physical, financial progress recorded under Capex 2023-24

During the meeting, it was informed that there are 2421 approved works with an estimated budget of Rs 65 crore and out of these 2421 works near about 700 works stand completed physically.

The DC directed the concerned executing agencies to ensure that implementation of all the works on the ground is expedited so that all the works are completed at the earliest.

While reviewing the progress of ongoing works, the DC instructed concerned officers to ensure quality work under each category is ensured so that the desired outcome is realised.