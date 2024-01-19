DC Kulgam reviews progress of developmental works of R&B sector

Kulgam, January 19: To review the progress of developmental works under the execution of R&B sector in the district, a detailed meeting of concerned officers was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Athar Aamir Khan at mini-secretariat, here.

During the meeting DC took a comprehensive review of physical/ financial targets with regard to infrastructure development, upgradation works undertaken by R&B under District Capex, NABARD, languishing, PMDP, IMDP, etc.

On the occasion, through a PowerPoint presentation chair was apprised about the present status of all developmental works by Superintending Engineer and Executive Engineers from R&B which are under execution of R&B.

During the meeting, the DC also took a review of newly approved projects including Chiranbal road, Galman Nandimarg road, Kawaki Bazar Bridge and other works.

After reviewing the status of SDH Qaimoo, the DC instructed the concerned to complete the pending work by end of March.

Status of other work projects was also reviewed including works in the education sector, health sector, Urban Local Bodies and other departments.

Status of Transit Accommodations Chowgam and Mirhama was also reviewed and concerned were instructed to scale up pace of work on the transit accommodations and ensure early completion of transit accommodations at both the places.

During the meeting it was also informed that work on officers quarters at Liroo is near to completion.

During the meeting, the DC directed the officers present, to meet the developmental targets within the allocated timeframe and ensure maximum realization of expenditure.

The DC after taking review of all works being executed under R&B directed the officers to strictly follow the deadlines of each project to ensure their timely completion so that people are benefitted at large.