DC Kupwara asks women entrepreneurs to avail benefits Govt schemes

Kupwara, Jan 22: The Entrepreneurship Awareness Programme was today organised by the MSME (Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) in collaboration with the Department of Handicrafts and Handloom at Town Hall, Kupwara.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan was the chief guest on the occasion.

A large number of women in the district participated in the event.

The DC enjoined upon the departments to take on board the interested women folk so that they can avail benefits of various government schemes. She also encouraged the participants to come forward and take benefits of the schemes.

The camp was attended by Assistant Director Handicrafts, Kupwara and Assistant Director MSME and other members from the Departments.

The speakers highlighted various platforms and departmental initiatives for the information and Awareness of the participants.