DC Kupwara reviews desilting of Khuls ahead of irrigation season

Kupwara, Apr 26: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan Friday convened a meeting of concerned officers, here to review the measures for desilting of irrigation khuls (canals) in the district in view of the upcoming irrigation season.

Ayushi emphasized the importance of timely desilting operations to avoid water logging and to ensure optimal irrigation facilities for the farmers in summer season. She directed the Irrigation & Flood Control Department to submit a comprehensive desilting plan involving composition of labour, length of canals, number of storage tanks and time frame for completion of the desilting work across the district.

DC directed the concerned officers to identify and prioritize critical khuls requiring immediate attention for their permanent restoration. The RDD was directed for deployment of labour through MGNREGA in addition to the seasonal labour of I&FC for timely completion of the desilting process with better results. Both the departments shall closely monitor the whole exercise to ensure quality work with timeliness.

She enjoined upon the concerned officers to ensure permanent restoration of canals which had got damaged due to flash floods so as to ensure smooth water flow and avoid water logging. She also put emphasis on special interventions needed for water stressed areas.

Earlier, officers briefed the chair about the plans and measures of their respective departments for development of the irrigation system in the district.

ACD Kupwara, CPO, Chief Agriculture Officer, Executive Engineers of I&FC Division Kupwara & Handwara, XEN REW and other concerned officers were present in the meeting.