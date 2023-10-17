DC Kupwara reviews District Employment Plan

Kupwara, Oct 17: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review District Employment Plan.
Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed upon all the officers to take necessary measures for motivating the unemployed educated youth of the district to earn their livelihood under various self-employment-oriented government schemes.
She directed the concerned officers to undertake a fresh Employment Survey through Rural Development and Agriculture departments to ascertain the quality data of unemployed educated youth for thier absorption under different schemes.
The DC also directed the officers of line departments to submit success stories of their respective schemes to motivate the unemployed youth towards self-employment generation schemes. The officers were asked to be proactive on social media for wide publicity of their employment generation schemes.
The line departments were directed to hold joint camps for proper awareness and enrollment of youth under these schemes.
The NRLM Officer was asked to check cluster and activity-wise requirements of the youth for coverage under the livelihood schemes.
Earlier, AD Employment informed the meeting that around 30,000 unemployed youth in the district shall be covered under different self-employment generation schemes in the first go.
General Manager DIC, AD Employment, Chief Agriculture Officer, CAHO, CHO, DSHO, AD Fisheries and other concerned attended the meeting.