DC Kupwara urges Karnah residents to come forward for homestay to boost border tourism

Kupwara: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Dr Doifode Sagar Dattatray has asked to residents of Sub Division Karnah to come forward with homestay and paying guest facilities to cater to the growing footfall of tourists to Tangdhar and Teetwal.

The DC was addressing a mega grievances redressal camp at Tangdhar.

Maintaining that tourism has grown manifold in Kupwara district in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22, the DC said that in 2020-21, 40,000 tourists visited Kupwara district. In 2022-23, 3,75000 tourists visited Kupwara district and during the current financial year 2023-24, 2,50000 tourists have visited Kupwara district which is a record, out of them 30,0000 tourists visited Teetwal alone.

“This year 600000 to 700000 tourists are expected to visit Kupwara district. To cater to the growing tourist rush we have to ensure their smooth stay, proper sanitation, cleanliness and good food for them, he added.

We have to make efforts to bring Srinagar-bound tourists to Kupwara and Kupwara-bound tourists to Tangdhar and Teetwal as border areas like Tangdhar, Teetwal, Kern and Machil has tremendous tourism potential especially border tourism, site seeing and adventure tourism, said Dr Sagar.