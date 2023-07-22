DC Pulwama reviews issues regarding verification, NOC of mining blocks in Khrew

Pulwama: The Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom today convened a meeting of concerned officers to discuss and review the issues related to verification and NOC of Limestone (Major) Mining Blocks at Khrew Pampore.

During the meeting threadbare discussion was held with regard to identification criteria of the blocks, title verification, NOC status, employment generation, site plan besides other important aspects.

District Mineral Officer (DMO) informed the chair that two major mining blocks at Saffanool-Waganool and Dembkhor in Khrew tehsil of Pampore have been identified by Geology and Mining Department for leasing out and few departments have submitted NOCs in this regard.