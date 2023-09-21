DC reviews mining issues in Bandipora

Bandipora, Sep 21: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad on Thursday directed the concerned law enforcing agencies to keep a close vigil on illegal mining in the district and strictly deal with such illegal activities.
He said this while chairing a meeting to discuss the issues with regard to the mining in the district.
During the meeting, officers informed the chair about various issues concerning the mining. On-spot directions were passed with regard to the resolution of these issues.
Dr Owais directed the officers of different departments to work in close coordination for better results and early completion of tasks and ensure hassle-free availability of mining material to developmental works for their timely completion.
He stressed a strict ban on illegal mining and urged the officers, especially Tehsildars and Mineral Officers, to keep a close watch on their respective areas.
During the meeting, DC directed the officers to identify sites for minor mining blocks for the extraction of mineral material needed for government works. He directed officers to ensure proper permissions and adherence to mineral and mining rules.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Umar Shafi, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Shabir Ahmad, JD Planning, Divisional Forest Officer, District Mineral Officer, Tehsildar Bandipora, Tehsildar Aloosa and other concerned officers of PHE, IFC and Fisheries Department.