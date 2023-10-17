DC reviews overall Developmental Scenario in Baramulla

Baramulla, Oct 17: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr. Syed Sehrish Asgar today convened a meeting of concerned officers at Dak Bungalow, here to take a detailed review of the developmental progress under various departments including RDD, PDD, Jal Shakti, Education, Health and others.
During the meeting, several aspects pertaining to overall development were comprehensively discussed.
On the occasion, all the departments presented the status of various developmental works undertaken in different sectors viz. health, education, rural development, PDD etc by the concerned agencies.
While taking sector sector-wise review of various major developmental works, the DC emphasized for adopting a coordinated approach for achieving the desired results. She stressed to ramp up the pace of work so that all the undertaken projects are completed well within the stipulated time.
Moreover, the DC urged the concerned officers to identify the bottlenecks, if any and bring them into the notice of District Administration so that they are sorted out as early as possible.
Meanwhile, DC sought cooperation from the concerned officers for developing the district from different perspectives pertaining to developmental concerns. She added that her focus shall remain on providing efficient and prompt public services besides establishing a vigor and effective grievance redressal mechanism.
Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr Zahoor Ahmad Raina; Joint Director Planning, M.Yosuf Rather; Superintending Engineer R&B, Reyaz Ahmad Parray; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Peerzada Mumtaz; Assistant Commissioner Development, Shabir Ahmad Hakak and other district and Sectoral officers were present in the meeting.