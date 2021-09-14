DC Srinagar chairs DLRC meet

Srinagar: A meeting of District Level Review Committee (DLRC) was held here today under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad to review the progress achieved during Ist quarter of financial year 2021-22 under Annual District Credit Plan.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC called for streamlining the overall process besides to ensure that cases forwarded to Banks must be processed on fast track basis so that beneficiaries are provided hassle-free and timely financial assistance under various government sponsored schemes.

The DDC impressed upon the banks operating in the district to improve their CD Ratio.

Earlier, the Lead District Manager, apprised the Deputy Commissioner that by end of June 2021, around Rs 1186 crore have been distributed among 38902 beneficiaries in the district by different financial institutions under priority and non-priority sectors achieving the target of 18 percent target of the financial year 2021-22.