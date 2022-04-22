DC Srinagar, Director Industries hold interaction with Artisan Associations

Srinagar: In order to revive and strengthen the handicraft sector by upgrading the skill set of heritage crafts, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad held an interaction session with the representatives of Artisans of different Crafts at the Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.
Director Industries and Commerce, Mehmood Ahmad Shah was present on the occasion.
While discussing the present manufacturing and marketing scenario of the Handicrafts sector of the district, particularly the crafts of Copperworks, Pashmina and Papier-mâché art, the DC stressed multi-departmental coordination for the revival and sustainability of the traditional crafts of Kashmir by incorporating innovative methods to preserve the centuries-old crafts and spurring entrepreneurship among the youth.
The DC emphasised formulating a comprehensive plan to ensure sustainable livelihood to Artisans of traditional crafts. He said that Handicraft of Kashmir has made its footprints globally and it is imperative to preserve the centuries-old traditional art and culture.
He said the objective of the meeting is to discuss and formulate a plan for the handholding of the Handicraft sector and upliftment and welfare of the people associated with it.
The DC emphasized on the Artisans to incorporate the latest technological trends and innovations as per present market trends to explore various other non-conventional marketing methods so that the ambit of marketing of handicrafts is broadened.
The DC assured them all possible support from the administration so that Artisans of Srinagar are benefitted from different Government schemes.
Director Industries & Commerce also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the initiatives and measures being taken for the welfare and development of Artisans. He said that various protective measures like GI tagging, QR Codes have been introduced to safeguard the Kashmiri Handmade Pashmina products and ensure customers purchase only genuine handmade products.
With regard to the ban on manufacture of specified copper utensils by machines, as prohibited under J&K Prohibition on Manufacture of Specified Copper Utensils (by Machines) Act 2006, it was decided that the Act shall be strictly implemented.
On the occasion, the Assistant Director Handicrafts informed that at present about 45000 Artisans are registered with the Handicrafts Department in Srinagar district out of which over 33000 Artisans have been provided Artisan Credit Cards (ACCs).
During the meeting, the bank authorities were asked to strictly adhere to RBI guidelines that Artisans do not require any guarantor for financial assistance from banks.
To address the issues of Pashmina weavers, the DC and Director Industries were requested to take action against any industrial unit who is unauthorizedly weaving Pashmina on power looms in absence of any registration from the Industries Department.