DC Srinagar, Director Industries hold interaction with Artisan Associations

Srinagar: In order to revive and strengthen the handicraft sector by upgrading the skill set of heritage crafts, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad held an interaction session with the representatives of Artisans of different Crafts at the Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.

Director Industries and Commerce, Mehmood Ahmad Shah was present on the occasion.

While discussing the present manufacturing and marketing scenario of the Handicrafts sector of the district, particularly the crafts of Copperworks, Pashmina and Papier-mâché art, the DC stressed multi-departmental coordination for the revival and sustainability of the traditional crafts of Kashmir by incorporating innovative methods to preserve the centuries-old crafts and spurring entrepreneurship among the youth.