DC Srinagar reviews implementation of self-employment generation schemes

Srinagar, Jan 15: To review the implementation of employment generation schemes in Srinagar District, a meeting was held today under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat here at the Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

The meeting was among others attended by General Manager DIC, Chief Planning officer, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Chief Horticulture Officer, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Statistics & Evaluation Officer, Deputy Director Employment, Lead District Bank Manager and Officers of other line Departments.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner took a detailed review of all the self-employment-generating schemes being implemented in the District. He also evaluated the progress achieved under the Good Governance Index and Deliverables.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner took an extensive department-wise review of cases sanctioned under various schemes, including Mumkin, Tejaswini, Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme(PMEGP), DIC, KVIB and other self-employment-oriented schemes.

The Officers of the concerned Departments briefed the DC about the status of coverage of beneficiaries under various self-employment schemes in the District.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the need to ensure maximum coverage of unemployed youth in the District under different self-employment generation schemes by proper handholding through awareness. He directed Officers to work in close coordination to help youth enrol under these schemes.

He asked the officers to identify potential areas for employment generation and devise strategies to promote self-employment among the youth. He also stressed the importance of creating a supportive and enabling environment for entrepreneurship and job creation in the District.

During the review, the DC emphasised on the line departments to conduct awareness camps strategically in targeted areas.

Recognising the importance of collaboration, the chair directed departments to work in unison and share data.

He said sharing of data is particularly crucial in identifying and reaching deserving candidates who can benefit from these schemes.