DDC Anantnag inaugurates job fair

Anantnag, Sep 8: A job fair cum Rozgar Mela was held today on Friday at Sports Stadium, Dialgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district.
The District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Syed Fakhruddin Hamid inaugurated the fair.
The job fair was aimed at fostering opportunities for the local unemployed youth and bridging the gap between job seekers and employers.
A total of 10 private employers and 14 government departments participated in this job fair and demonstrated their commitment to empowering the local community by offering job opportunities.
On the occasion, 90 vehicles were provided to the beneficiary selected under the Mumkin Scheme implemented by the Employment Department.
Six LAs and two tractors were also provided to the beneficiaries.
At least 880, unemployed youth participated in the event and of them, 209 formally registered themselves for job placements.
Around 85 individuals were shortlisted by employers for potential positions, marking a significant step towards reducing unemployment in the region. Additionally, four individuals were offered on-the-spot placements
The Assistant Director of Employment, Anantnag, Nowshad Anjum Mir welcomed the guests and participants, while Career Counseling Officer, Shazlia Quresh moderated the session.