DDC Bandipora reviews arrangements for Gurez Festival

Bandipora, July 12: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad today reviewed the arrangements for Gurez festival to be held on July 23, 2022 during a meeting of concerned officers, here.
The meeting held a threadbare discussion to ensure proper accommodation facility, tents, sanitation, water & power supply, medicare facility, media coverage, illumination and other facilities.
The DDC directed officers of Fisheries, Sheep and Animal husbandry, JKTDC, Handicraft, Handloom, Horticulture, Agriculture and other departments for installation of stalls in the festival.
The meeting was informed that local folk dance groups and cultural groups will be participating in the festival.
The DDC observed that the Gurez Festival is an occasion to showcase the rich culture and heritage and Tourism potential of the Valley and impressed upon officers to plan accordingly.
He stressed upon them to work in tandem and proper coordination to make the festival a grand success. He said Gurez has a vast potential for developing tourism, which needs to be harnessed. He said this year's festival is being held after a gap of five years and about 500 guests from outside are participating in it besides prominent locals, PRIs, students and others.
The meeting was attended by Additional District Development Commissioner, Muhammad Ashraf Haqaq; Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bandipora, Waseem Raja; SDM Gurez, Deputy Director Tourism, AD Tourism, Joint Director Planning besides other concerned.
Earlier, the DDC constituted various committees to oversee the arrangements being made for the festival.