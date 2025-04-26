DDC Chairperson Shopian discusses Annual Action Plan

Shopian, Apr 26: Chairperson, District Development Council, (DDC) Shopian, Bilqees Jan today chaired a meeting at Mini Secretariat Shopian to discuss the formulation of the Action Plan for the financial year under District Capex Budget 2025-26.

The deliberations focused on prioritising developmental works, addressing local needs and ensuring effective utilisation of funds for inclusive growth across the district.

The meeting discussed threadbare department-wise action plans proposed under the District Capex Budget.

District officers of various departments presented their proposed works, outlining developmental priorities and project requirements.

DDC Chairperson stressed the need for tangible asset creation that can have a lasting developmental impact at the grassroots level, and emphasised coordinated approach among departments. She also called for early submission of the finalised Action Plan to be incorporated in the District Capex Budget 2025-26.

Addressing the meeting, Additional District Development Commissioner, Dr. Nasir Ahmed Lone directed all departments to accord top priority to ongoing works under the Capex plan to ensure their timely completion and continued progress.

Among others, the meeting was attended by DDC Vice-Chairperson, Shopian, Irfan Manhas; DDC Members, ACD, CPO, Executive Engineers of R&B, Jal Shakti, District Officers of various departments and other concerned.