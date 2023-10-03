DDC Rajouri reviews working of FCS&CA Department

A statement said that the meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; Assistant Director FCS&CA, Auqil Nuvaid and Tehsil Supply Officers.

During the meeting, a thorough discussion ensued regarding the status of stock, supply distribution, grievance redressal mechanisms, and other relevant matters. The Assistant Director FCS&CA reported that the district boasts ample reserves of essential commodities such as wheat, rice, LPG, petrol, and diesel. To ensure widespread accessibility, the department utilizes ten food stores and 444 fair price shops and 29 Government sale depots for ration distribution.