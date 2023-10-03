DDC Rajouri reviews working of FCS&CA Department

Rajouri, Oct 3: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, led a pivotal meeting to assess the working of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department here today.
A statement said that the meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; Assistant Director FCS&CA, Auqil Nuvaid and Tehsil Supply Officers.
During the meeting, a thorough discussion ensued regarding the status of stock, supply distribution, grievance redressal mechanisms, and other relevant matters. The Assistant Director FCS&CA reported that the district boasts ample reserves of essential commodities such as wheat, rice, LPG, petrol, and diesel. To ensure widespread accessibility, the department utilizes ten food stores and 444 fair price shops and 29 Government sale depots for ration distribution.
A significant development highlighted during the meeting was the successful linkage of ration cards of all National Food Security Act (NFSA) and Non-NFSA beneficiaries in the district with Aadhar, streamlining the distribution process and enhancing transparency.
In a significant step towards improving infrastructure and services in Thanamandi and Darhal, 14 Kanal land has been allotted to the department for the establishment of Gowdowns. The Assistant Director of the Food Civil Supplies and Consumers Affairs Department reported that preparations for Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are already underway, marking a proactive effort to enhance the distribution of essential commodities in the region.