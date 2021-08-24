DDC Srinagar holds interaction with bread makers

Srinagar: To encourage, provide infrastructural support and ensure sustainable livelihood of local bread makers (Naanwaies), the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today held an interactive meeting with the members of All Kashmir Local Bread Makers Association (AKLBMA) (Naanwaies) at meeting Hall of DC Office here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Chief Horticulture Officer, Srinagar and Manager District Lead Bank and officers from other concerned departments were present in the meeting.

Interacting with the participants, the DDC said that the objective of the meeting is to discuss and formulate a plan for the upliftment and welfare of Naanwaies by providing financial assistance under ‘One District-One Product’ (ODOP) scheme as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

He said one of the aims is to restructure the traditional Naanwaie shops as per modern technological requirements to ensure proper hygiene in and around the shops besides maintaining taste of the products.