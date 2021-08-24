DDC Srinagar holds interaction with bread makers

Srinagar: To encourage, provide infrastructural support and ensure sustainable livelihood of local bread makers (Naanwaies), the District Development Commissioner (DDC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today held an interactive meeting with the members of All Kashmir Local Bread Makers Association (AKLBMA) (Naanwaies) at meeting Hall of DC Office here.
Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, Chief Horticulture Officer, Srinagar and Manager District Lead Bank and officers from other concerned departments were present in the meeting.
Interacting with the participants, the DDC said that the objective of the meeting is to discuss and formulate a plan for the upliftment and welfare of Naanwaies by providing financial assistance under ‘One District-One Product’ (ODOP) scheme as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.
He said one of the aims is to restructure the traditional Naanwaie shops as per modern technological requirements to ensure proper hygiene in and around the shops besides maintaining taste of the products.
Asad said all possible measures are being taken for handholding and upliftment of the socio-economic sector to generate employment opportunities for the local population and ensure quality products to the customers. He said Naanwaies are an essential part of society and the administration is very keen about their welfare.
The DDC directed Chief Horticulture Officer and other concerned to sensitize Naanwaies about the advantage of the scheme so that they can avail maximum benefits. He further asked them to conduct a survey regarding quality of products in coordination with representatives of Naanwaies within a weeks’ time so that in the first phase around a hundred Naanwaie shops are taken up for upgradation and modernisation.
The members of AKLBMA (Naanwaees) who participated in the meeting include its president, Abdul Majeed Pampori, Secretary, Khurshid Ahmad Sofi and Publicity Secretary, Bashir Asrar and others.