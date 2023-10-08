Deadline to exchange Rs 2000 banknotes over; what are the options left?

A day before the deadline, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said only about Rs 12,000 crore (or 3.37 per cent) of the currency notes remained in circulation. This essentially meant over 96 per cent of the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes were back in the banking system.

The final update from the RBI was yet to be notified after the deadline was over.

What will happen to those individuals whose Rs 2000 banknotes are yet to be exchanged or deposited in the banks?