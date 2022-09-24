DECC Kulgam organises Career Expo

Kulgam, Sep 24: The District Employment & Counseling Centre (DE&CC) Kulgam today organized a Career Expo cum Job Fair, here wherein apart from allied Govt. Departments promoting self-employment, and reputed private employers from different sectors participated for on-spot placements.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat presided over the programme. Addressing the youth, the DC impressed upon all the stakeholders to utilize this opportunity to the maximum. He urged them to avail the benefits of various self-employment schemes and try to be job providers rather than job seekers.
Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Employment Kulgam, Nowshad Anjum Mir emphasized upon the unemployed youth to register themselves on the employment portal (jakemp.nic.in) to get latest updates and notifications related to vacancies put up by private and public sector employers.
The employers were also advised to register themselves on the employment portal.
Around 20 employers from different sectors including companies like SBI LIFE, LIC, Gulistan Institute, Tata Motors, Think & Win Technologies, Tribe21 etc witnessed an overwhelming response from job seekers. Hundreds of unemployed youth/jobseekers from district Kulgam participated in the event.
Different departments also put up their stalls and sensitized youth regarding various Self-employment Schemes available with their respective departments.