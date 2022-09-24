DECC Kulgam organises Career Expo

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat presided over the programme. Addressing the youth, the DC impressed upon all the stakeholders to utilize this opportunity to the maximum. He urged them to avail the benefits of various self-employment schemes and try to be job providers rather than job seekers.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Director Employment Kulgam, Nowshad Anjum Mir emphasized upon the unemployed youth to register themselves on the employment portal (jakemp.nic.in) to get latest updates and notifications related to vacancies put up by private and public sector employers.