DE&CC organises Job Fair at GDC Boys Pulwama

The Job Fair was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom. Assistant Director Employment, Hafsa Qayoom; Principal Government Degree College Boys Pulwama and other officials were present from Employment department were present at the event.

Among different job providers/ Employers, Fruit Master Lassipora, Fruit Bee Agri Tech Lassipora, Fruetech Lassipora, Royal International, Future Solutions, Tata (AIA) insurance, K.Y Hyundai and K.Y Tata participated in the programme.