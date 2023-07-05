DE&CC organises Job Fair at GDC Boys Pulwama

Pulwama, July 5: In an endeavour to provide a convenient platform to the educated unemployed youth/Job seekers and to facilitate their interaction with Private Companies and recruiters for Training, Skilling and Placement, District Employment & Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Pulwama today organised a day-long Job Fair at Government Degree College (GDC) Boys Pulwama.
The Job Fair was inaugurated by District Development Commissioner Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom. Assistant Director Employment, Hafsa Qayoom; Principal Government Degree College Boys Pulwama and other officials were present from Employment department were present at the event.
Among different job providers/ Employers, Fruit Master Lassipora, Fruit Bee Agri Tech Lassipora, Fruetech Lassipora, Royal International, Future Solutions, Tata (AIA) insurance, K.Y Hyundai and K.Y Tata participated in the programme.
The event witnessed an overwhelming response from the Job seekers/ unemployed youth from the district of Pulwama.
The Assistant Director of Employment welcomed the chief guest, companies who participated and participants in the programme. The representatives of the participating private sector establishment also spoke on the occasion and acquainted the participants regarding the job opportunity offered by the different Employers/Job providers.
40 Unemployed youth/Jobseekers were provisionally selected on the spot, and 190 Jobseekers/ participants were shortlisted for the next round.
The programme was moderated by Rayees Ahmad Shapoo, Career Counseling Officer.
The Job seekers expressed their satisfaction and thanked the organisers of the event for providing them a suitable platform to interact with the Job providers/recruiters.