DE&CC organises job fair in Handwara

Kupwara: In an endeavour to provide a suitable and convenient platform to the educated unemployed youth/Job seekers and facilitate their interaction with Private Companies and Employers for Training, Skilling and Placement, the District Employment & Counselling Centre (DE&CC) Kupwara Saturday organised a One day Job Fair at Environment Hall Handwara.

The Job fair was inaugurated by Chairman DDC Kupwara, Irfan Sultan Pandithpori in presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir and Assistant Director Employment, DE&CC Kupwara, Shabnam Arif Mir.

On the occasion, 10 Private Companies and Skill Development organizations operating in the Education, Finance, Skill Development, Agriculture, Automobile and Insurance sectors including Team Fire 64 Pvt. Ltd, Haveli Restaurant, Momin Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Wyeth Service Pvt. Ltd, CSC Kupwara, Himalayan Motors, Tata Motors, The Spice Eat, and NISSD participated in the event with around 160 vacancies.

The event saw an overwhelming response from Job seekers and companies. DDC Chairperson and ADC Handwara visited the stalls and interacted with the participating youth and representatives of private companies.

Addressing the youth, ADC Handwara emphasized on the participating youth to come out of the traditional mindset and participate in such kinds of events to extend their horizons of vision and wisdom. He advised the participants to upgrade their skills as per the Job market demand/trends and enhance their chances of employment.

Assistant Director Employment also addressed the job-seekers and urged them to get themselves registered on the J&K Employment Portal (www.jakemp.nic.in) which has been integrated with the NCS portal to have access and avail multiple free services like online counselling, Video Resume making, Skill training, Job matching and job notifications related to vacancies put up by private and public sector employers pan India.

The CEOs/Managing Directors and representatives of the participating private sector establishments also spoke on the occasion and acquainted the participants regarding the job opportunities, and skill development employment-oriented courses offered by these companies.

District Manager CSC, Javaid Ahmad acquainted the participating youth with the opportunities and perks of joining as a VLE.

Meanwhile, registration of 246 job seeker youth was made and 5 Unemployed youth were also provided Offer Letters during the Job Fair. The participants expressed their gratitude towards the organizers of the event for providing them with a suitable platform to interact with the Job providers.