DECC organises Skill Development Training Programme in Anantnag

Anantnag, Sep 1: The District Employment and Counseling Centre (DECC), Anantnag in partnership with the ITI Anantnag on Friday launched a 3-month transformative skill development training program on "Automation Service Technician".
The training programme aims to equip individuals with the essential skills and knowledge required in the field of automation technology, a sector witnessing rapid growth and innovation.
The speakers believed that the programme would make a positive impact on the lives of countless individuals besides strengthening the workforce and contributing to the region's economic development.
While welcoming the participants, Assistant Director of Employment, Nowshad Anjum Mir emphasised the significance of skill development in empowering individuals for a competitive job market.
Shazila Qureshi, Career Counseling Officer highlighted the paramount importance of skill development in bridging the gap between job seekers and the ever-evolving job market.
She shed light on the immense opportunities that the programme could open up for the participants.
Nisar Ahmad Wani, Director of Employment was the chief guest on the occasion.
He also reviewed the progress under the deliverables assigned and inspected the construction of the DECC building at Baghi Nowgam.
The event concluded with a vote of thanks presented by Imran Wajahat, Principal of ITI Anantnag.