‘Declare recent hailstorm as area-specific natural calamity’

Responding to various demands put forth by the farmers, the DG said the Department will help the affected farmers in every possible way. He assured the farmers that the damage will be recommended for declaring it an ‘Area Specific Natural Calamity’.

He further added that the matter will be taken up with higher-ups for a moratorium on the repayment of the KCC loan for a period of one year. He also assured that special focus will be paid to these areas and every possible help will be provided by the Department.

Bhat assured the farmers that their demand for MIS Scheme will also be taken up with the higher authorities.

Later, the DG distributed relief among the affected farmers through DDC member, Shaista.