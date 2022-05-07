‘Declare recent hailstorm as area-specific natural calamity’

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited various areas of district Srinagar viz. Dara Harwan and Faqir Gojri which have witnessed heavy hailstorms causing damage to fruit crops.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG expressed his sympathies with the affected fruit growers. Referring to the extent of the damage he said that about 60-70 percent of damage has occurred to the fruit crops in the area. He further said that special teams have been framed in the affected districts to assess the losses along with revenue officials.
Responding to various demands put forth by the farmers, the DG said the Department will help the affected farmers in every possible way. He assured the farmers that the damage will be recommended for declaring it an ‘Area Specific Natural Calamity’.
He further added that the matter will be taken up with higher-ups for a moratorium on the repayment of the KCC loan for a period of one year. He also assured that special focus will be paid to these areas and every possible help will be provided by the Department.
Bhat assured the farmers that their demand for MIS Scheme will also be taken up with the higher authorities.
Later, the DG distributed relief among the affected farmers through DDC member, Shaista.
The DG was accompanied by the concerned field functionaries of the Department during the visit.
Moreover, the orchardists of the affected areas were advised to follow the recommendations hereunder:
For Apple/Pear: The hail affected orchards may be immediately sprayed with the following fungicides (per 100 litre of water): Zineb 68% + Hexaconazole 4% 72 WP (100 g) or Dodine 65 WP (60 g) or Dodine 40 SC (90ml) or Fluxapyroxad 250g/l + Pyraclostrobin 250g/l 500SC (20ml). After a gap of 3 days, spray Urea @ 0.2% (200 g per 100 litre of water). Remove the fallen fruitlets and leaves from the orchards immediately. For Cherry/Apricot/Plum/Peach: Carbendazim 50WP (50g) or Carbendazim 12% + Mancozeb 63% 75 WP (250g) or Thiophanate Methyl 70WP (50g)
Remove the fallen fruit lets and leaves from the orchards immediately.