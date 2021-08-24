Declare whole Kashmir as SEZ: PHDCCI - Kashmir to PSC Commerce

Srinagar: The delegation of PHDCCI - J&K today urged the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce to declare whole Kashmir region as Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

PHDCCI- J&K delegation, headed by its Kashmir region chairman, Baldev Singh Raina urged the parliamentary delegation to recommend declaration of whole Kashmir as Special Economic Zone (SEZ), keeping in view the export potential of handicraft, handloom, carpets, horticulture produce, trout fish, saffron, honey and other indigenous items.

As per the statement issued here, the PHDCCI chairman stated to the parliamentarian that the J&K Bank is the only Bank in J&K providing lending to entrepreneurs, It was also mentioned that UT administration led by LG Manoj Sinha is working in a tremendous pace to develop infrastructure for export as well as industrial development of J&K.”

“Chairman PHDCCI informed the committee that inland Container Depot. ICD at Rangreth Srinagar should be made operational at the earliest and development of complementary infrastructure such as roads connecting the production centers with the railways, setting up of inland container depots and container freight stations creating good infrastructural facilities in potential export centers especially in Srinagar and Jammu should be on utmost priority.”

“It was apprised that the committee should recommend the Development Commissioner Handicrafts Ministry of textiles GOI that the IICT Srinagar should be made at par with IICT Badowi UP in excellence so that the carpet industry of J&K will be benefitted to boost exports of carpets.”