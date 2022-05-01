Defunct ATMs in Kupwara give tough time to customers

"We don't know why on every Eid, bank officials make us suffer. I have been waiting at J&K Bank's ATM since 12 noon but I am returning back with empty hands due to non-availability of cash in the ATM," said a customer from Kupwara.

Another customer said that on one side we are being told to go with the slogan of digital India, but how it is justified that we are being deprived of our own hard-earned money.

The residents said that authorities should take a strong note of this issue and make these bank officials accountable.