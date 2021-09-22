Del Monte Piyo, Sona Jeeto contest| Srinagar consumer wins bumper prize of 50-gram gold bar

“The contest was a huge success as 40 gold coins were given to 40 different winners from across Kashmir, including areas like Baramulla, Budgam, Sopore etc. Adil Mehraj from Srinagar was the lucky one to win the bumper prize of a 50 gm gold bar.”

“I am extremely happy and speechless at the same time. I wholeheartedly want to thank Del Monte for this reward. It has always been my favorite brand and will always remain so,” he said.

The brand has organised a ceremony to honor the grand prize winner by the Sales head, Muthar Basha and Regional head, Rajneesh.

“This year has been a phenomenal year for us in Kashmir and this market has always been an important market for Del Monte. We want to thank everyone who participated and made this contest a huge success. This is just the start for us as a brand and we are looking to expand our portfolio in the valley and expect similar support from our consumers,” said Basha.

Del Monte is globally renowned as a premier food and beverage brand with a rich heritage of nearly 125 years. It forayed into the Indian market in 2008 and has been Kashmir’s favourite fruit drink brand for almost ten years now.

The brand offers, like Green Apple, Peach, Pineapple, Four Seasons Mixed Fruit Drink, and Pine Orange, are unlike any.