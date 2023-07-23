Delegation from JKTPO meets JDC NSEZ, DDG TPCI

New Delhi: A delegation from Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization (JKTPO), led by its Managing Director Khalid Jahangir on Saturday met Joint Development Commissioner (JDC) Noida Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) Surendra Malik and his team to explore possibilities of developing a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Jammu and Kashmir.

During the interaction, the Joint Commissioner suggested the idea of developing a private SEZ in Jammu and Kashmir for IT, ITES, Handicrafts, Jewellery, Food Processing and Pharma sectors who are majorly into exporting. He also assured the JKTPO delegation that they would check with the interests of private players to set up SEZ in the UT.

The JKTPO delegation on the occasion informed the NSEZ officers that they will organise a virtual meeting with NSEZ to present the UT’s strengths for having an SEZ in the region.

NSEZ is about 310-acre state of art facility which houses about 210 units from IT, ITES, Electronics, Gems & Jewellery, Aerospace Manufacturers, Packaging Industries, etc., and is one of the biggest SEZs in India. SEZ usually includes Free Trade Zones, Export Process Zones, Freeports, and many other benefits the state and central governments which hugely benefit manufacturers who are exporting their products from J&K.

The JKTPO delegation on the occasion also visited units of NeoKraft Global Pvt Ltd and KnitPro International who are manufacturing products in the NSEZ.

Later, Managing Director, JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir, also met Deputy Director General (DDG), Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) Sandip Das to discuss and expedite the forthcoming Buyer-Seller Meet (BSM) scheduled to be held in August at Jammu. This significant meeting aimed to enhance trade opportunities for the region and strengthen the export capabilities of Jammu and Kashmir.