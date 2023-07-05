Delegation of Sub Committee of Local Audit Committee of UP Legislative Assembly calls on LG

Srinagar, July 5: Delegation of Sub Committee of Local Audit Committee of Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.
The members of the Sub Committee led by its Chairperson Suneel Kumar Sharma shared their views on the ongoing developmental scenario in Jammu Kashmir. They appreciated the successful conduct of the G20 summit recently held in Srinagar.
Earlier, Sayeema Farooq, Sports Coach, Kayaking also called on the Lt Governor and discussed the promotion of water sports in J&K.
The Lt Governor assured her of all the support from the UT administration.