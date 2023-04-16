Demand for dry fruits rise in Srinagar amid Ramadan

Srinagar: Dry fruits are in great demand during the holy month of Ramadan in the Srinagar district.

“The demand for dry fruits has increased in the month of holy Ramadan and people are purchasing dry fruits in large quantities”, a trader from Srinagar said.

Hafiz Muhammed Amin, a customer said, “During the holy month of Ramdan, dry fruits are in great demand as people are always trying to eat quality food and make different types of sweet dishes and drinks. Because during this precious month from dusk to dawn, people are not taking meals or even water due to fasting. So at the time of (Iftar) breaking time people are preparing good foods and mouth-watering sweet dishes including (biryani, sharbat, siwanya, firni and halwa)”,