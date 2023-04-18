Demand for mutton soars ahead of Eid in Kashmir

General Secretary of the association further informed that so far a total of 811 trucks loaded with Sheep arrived in Kashmir since the beginning of Ramadhan. “30-35 trucks carrying livestock arrive in Kashmir on a daily basis. The number of trucks ahead of Eid will go up to 160 a day,” he said.

Moreover, the consumers continue to complain that the mutton is being sold at Rs 650-700 per kg, adding that there has been no proper check on the ground as it seems that the mutton dealers and butchers have been let loose to loot the public as per their will.