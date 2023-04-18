Demand for mutton soars ahead of Eid in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 18: Mutton consumption has surged in the Valley despite fluctuations in mutton prices, with over 800 truckloads of livestock eaten so far in the holy month of Ramadhan.
“Nearly 30-35 trucks loaded with sheep arrive in Kashmir on a regular basis in the past 27 days of Ramadhan,” Mehraj ud Din, General Secretary of Mutton Dealers Association told KNO.
He said there is no shortage of mutton in Kashmir, adding that the shortage of mutton would be possible in case the highway is closed for vehicular movement amid the prevalent weather conditions.
General Secretary of the association further informed that so far a total of 811 trucks loaded with Sheep arrived in Kashmir since the beginning of Ramadhan. “30-35 trucks carrying livestock arrive in Kashmir on a daily basis. The number of trucks ahead of Eid will go up to 160 a day,” he said.
Moreover, the consumers continue to complain that the mutton is being sold at Rs 650-700 per kg, adding that there has been no proper check on the ground as it seems that the mutton dealers and butchers have been let loose to loot the public as per their will.
“One fails to understand the need of issuing a rate list when it is not being implemented on the ground. It seems that the authorities concerned are reluctant to act against the mutton dealers and have been maintaining silence over the issue," a consumer said.
He further said that a few months back, the concerned officials started a drive to act tough against the mutton dealers, but all in vain as the step has not yielded any results for the consumers.