Deputy Commissioner Kupwara inaugurates Village Haat

Kupwara: In a significant stride towards promoting local heritage and culture, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today inaugurated Village Haat here to mark the ongoing celebrations under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) celebrations and ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign.

This initiative was a collaborative effort between the District Administration, Departments of Tourism, Handloom, Handicrafts, Horticulture, Agriculture, and the Municipal Committee Kupwara, with an aim to provide an immersive experience to visitors in the vibrant culture and rich heritage of the region.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan expressed her enthusiasm about the inauguration and remarked that the Village Haat is a testament to our commitment to preserve and celebrating the essence of Kupwara’s rich cultural heritage. “We invite visitors to indulge in a sensory journey that showcases our traditions, flavours, and artistic expressions”, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ continues to unite the nation in commemorating the 75th year of India’s independence, the Village Haat will stand as a beacon of cultural richness, inviting all to participate in the celebrations of tradition and modernity.

Remarkably, this newly inaugurated Village Haat promises an enchanting journey for all visitors, offering a tapestry of local culture, delectable cuisines, captivating sights, and melodious live music. Its diverse offerings include a showcase of exquisite local handicraft and handloom products, allowing visitors to delve into the artistic prowess of the Kupwara region.