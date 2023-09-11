Deputy Commissioner Pulwama chairs Block level review meeting

Pulwama, Sep 11: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom today chaired a block level review of development works, schemes at Town Hall Pampore.
At the outset, Block Development Officer apprised the chair of the various developmental schemes going on in the blocks and a department wise summary was projected. The DC while taking department wise review focused on completion of works within the stipulated timeline. Further, the DC emphasised on completion of allocated works immediately and for booking of expenditure simultaneously.