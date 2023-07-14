Desh Bhagat University to organise job fair in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 14: The mega job fair being organised by the Desh Bhagat University Punjab and the Department of Labour and Employment has received an overwhelming response from the job aspirants with more than 6000 registrations within a week.
A statement issued here said that the management from 209 companies will be available to select students from the Kashmir region for 5000 vacancies with the handsome annual package on 15th July 2023 at Exhibition Ground Kashmir Haat Srinagar. The sectors where they will be placed include Health, Marketing, Manufacturing, BPO, Hospitality, Ed-Tech Pharmaceutical, Skill Development, Banking, IT Sector, and education.
President Desh Bhagat University Dr Sandeep Singh says that the empowerment of J&K students has always been the priority of the university.