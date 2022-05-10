Designated Partners of LLPs directed to register as Business Users

Srinagar, May 10: The Registrar of Companies (ROC) for UTs of J&K and Ladakh has asked Designated Partners of Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) incorporated within the UT of J&K and Ladakh have to mandatorily register themselves as ‘Business Users’ on the recently launched Version 3 of MCA21 System.
The decision was taken at a top level meeting held in this regard.
The necessary guidelines and instructions have already been passed in this regard to Professional Institutes to sensitise all the stakeholders about this transition. All the designated partners of LLPs incorporated have been asked to complete the exercise in earliest possible time.
It has been observed that the transition is a nation wide exercise across all the ROC offices in the country and will ensure proper identification of Designated Partners (DPs) who have incorporated themselves in body corporate form of LLP.
The Designated partner as a concept in LLP is similar to a Director in a company.