Despite outages, J&K Bank's digital channels record over 2 million transactions worth Rs 1082 Crores

“Further, let me assure you that the entire situation is being monitored at the highest level in the Bank and necessary measures are already afoot to ensure that our valuable customers don’t have to face any such situation in future. As of now, our mobile banking application, ATMs and all other digital channels are up and running for the convenience of our customers”, he added.

As per the President IT, J&K Bank’s Digital and Alternate Channels have successfully processed over 2 million transactions since Saturday morning till Sunday 12.30 pm.

As per the data, Bank’s Mobile application mPay alone has processed over 6.12 lakh successful transactions since Saturday morning till Sunday 12.30 pm resulting in the transfer of money amounting to Rs 555.25 crores. The ATMs have also witnessed huge customer footfall throughout Saturday and Sunday morning dispensing Rs 326.21 crores of cash in over 4.39 lakh successful transactions.