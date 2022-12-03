Determine agency for power infrastructure in industrial estates: FCIK writes to CS

As per the statement, FCIK in its letter to the CS has conveyed that the industrial units in organised estates have been put to tremendous inconvenience for internal controversy aroused between KPDCL and SICOP/SIDCO about the responsibility of maintaining distribution transformers and other equipment in the estate upon each other.

“Whereas KPDCL pleads that the responsibility for maintaining and repairing the damaged transformers and other equipment within organised industrial estates lay on the shoulders of SICOP and SIDCO for the mere reason of managing these estates, both SICOP and SIDCO put the onus of maintenance on KPDCL which generally take up such repairs of equipment meant for their other consumers including industrial units in the unorganised sector,” the statement reads.