Dettol announces 2nd Edition of India’s Biggest Hygiene Olympiad

New Delhi, Aug 25: Reckitt, the world’s leading consumer health and hygiene company, announced the second edition of Dettol Hygiene Olympiad, the biggest Hygiene Olympiad in India under its flagship campaign Dettol Banega Swasth India. Aimed at building awareness around the importance hygiene plays in the prevention of illnesses among children, this unique initiative offers an interactive platform for children to learn about hygiene and healthy habits.
A statement issued here said that building on the success of its debut last year which reached 10 million children across India, Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2.0 is taking its mission a step further as for the first time ever, the Olympiad will span all 28 states and 8 union territories across the country, reaching over 30 million children.
The initiative will also engage with students in 2500 gurukuls and other religious education schools, incorporating Sanskrit translations to ensure accessibility to a diverse audience. This will ensure that children from every corner of India understand best practices of handwashing and embrace concepts of hygiene and health in their daily lives. A natural extension to the Dettol School Hygiene Curriculum, the initiative further cements Reckitt’s belief that addressing hygiene gaps will be imperative in India’s journey to better health.
Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2.0 is supported by over 100 partners which include, Plan India, MAMTA HIMC, Gramalaya, Jagran Pehel, AJYS, FICCI ISC, ASSOCHAM Foundation, Apollo Total Health, SARDS, and CARPED, among others. The offline examination is scheduled from September 4 to September 15, providing children aged 6 to 16 years an impetus to explore the nexus between hygiene, health, and safeguarding their family. One winner will be announced from each state and union territory and select winners will be felicitated in person at the launch of Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10.
Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL), said, “Apollo Foundation has always strived to achieve health equity and provide access to quality healthcare for all citizens. Known for groundbreaking initiatives for the underserved, our partnership with Reckitt had brought forth India's first Hygiene Play Park last year, creating an impact on preventive health in the rural community in Aragonda. Today we are proud to join hands with Reckitt as they launch the second edition of Dettol Hygiene Olympiad, which will cover all the 28 states and 8 union territories. We believe that empowering students with knowledge and awareness about the intrinsic connection between hygiene and health will build us a healthier and stronger nation.”