Dettol announces 2nd Edition of India’s Biggest Hygiene Olympiad

Dettol Hygiene Olympiad 2.0 is supported by over 100 partners which include, Plan India, MAMTA HIMC, Gramalaya, Jagran Pehel, AJYS, FICCI ISC, ASSOCHAM Foundation, Apollo Total Health, SARDS, and CARPED, among others. The offline examination is scheduled from September 4 to September 15, providing children aged 6 to 16 years an impetus to explore the nexus between hygiene, health, and safeguarding their family. One winner will be announced from each state and union territory and select winners will be felicitated in person at the launch of Dettol Banega Swasth India Season 10.

Dr Prathap C Reddy, Founder and Executive Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL), said, “Apollo Foundation has always strived to achieve health equity and provide access to quality healthcare for all citizens. Known for groundbreaking initiatives for the underserved, our partnership with Reckitt had brought forth India's first Hygiene Play Park last year, creating an impact on preventive health in the rural community in Aragonda. Today we are proud to join hands with Reckitt as they launch the second edition of Dettol Hygiene Olympiad, which will cover all the 28 states and 8 union territories. We believe that empowering students with knowledge and awareness about the intrinsic connection between hygiene and health will build us a healthier and stronger nation.”