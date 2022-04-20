‘Develop Sopore Fruit Mandi on modern lines’

Srinagar: Fruit growers and dealers operating from the Sopore Fruit Mandi - Asia’s second-largest fruit market pitched for the development of this place on modern lines.

Established in 1988 and spread over more than 370 Kanals of land, Sopore Fruit Mandi as per officials is on the path to development but the slow pace of execution of developmental works has irked stakeholders.

At the time of its establishment, the government had sanctioned a mega project worth Rs 31 crore for the development of the Mandi out of which around Rs 20 crore has been utilised by the competent authorities in the last 32 years.