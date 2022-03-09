DEVELOPMENT OF AGRICULTURE, ALLIED SECTORS | Navin discusses modalities with IFAD

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today discussed modalities for development of agriculture and its allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir with a team of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and NABARD here at Civil Secretariat.

He asked the experts from both the organizations to formulate a long term plan for increasing the production of mutton and replacement of fruit trees with high density root stocks. He asked them to also look into the possibility of interventions that could be made for promotion of fisheries and dairy sectors.