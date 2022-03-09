DEVELOPMENT OF AGRICULTURE, ALLIED SECTORS | Navin discusses modalities with IFAD

Jammu: Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today discussed modalities for development of agriculture and its allied sectors in Jammu and Kashmir with a team of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and NABARD here at Civil Secretariat.
He asked the experts from both the organizations to formulate a long term plan for increasing the production of mutton and replacement of fruit trees with high density root stocks. He asked them to also look into the possibility of interventions that could be made for promotion of fisheries and dairy sectors.
Principal Secretary told the visiting team that horticulture is the mainstay of a large chunk of J&K's population and also contributes to our economy significantly. He called it a core sector of UT’s economy as it is not an industry based one. He informed them that the UT produces about 22000 metric tons of apple against which it has CA storage of only 2000 metric tons.
He further informed them that the government wants to provide end to end solution to growers so that not only their productivity increases but the quality, storage, packaging, grading and marketing of the produce also gets boost.