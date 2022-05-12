DG Horticulture chairs review meeting

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today chaired a review meeting at Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh, here.
At the outset, the DG was apprised by all the district heads about the status of developmental schemes and other functions of the Department.
During the meeting, the DG took review of all the Departmental schemes particularly Modified High Density Planation Scheme. He further instructed the officers to ensure 100 percent expenditure within the set timelines.
Regarding the pest/disease management, he directed the field functionaries to reach out the farming community and keep close liaison and personally monitor the orchards. He further advised them hold awareness camps in the farmers’ field and ensure implementation of plant protection advisory on community basis.
He advised the officers to improve the work culture and their work must be acknowledged in the field.
The DG highlighted the importance of updating knowledge and stressed on the skill development of all the employees of the Department which will subsequently improve the performance level of the Department.
He further added that a training programme will be formulated, and necessary training will be provided to the field functionaries.
The meeting was attended by Chief Horticulture Officers, Horticulture Development Officers and other officers of the Department of Kashmir division.