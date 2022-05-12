DG Horticulture chairs review meeting

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture, Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today chaired a review meeting at Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh, here.

At the outset, the DG was apprised by all the district heads about the status of developmental schemes and other functions of the Department.

During the meeting, the DG took review of all the Departmental schemes particularly Modified High Density Planation Scheme. He further instructed the officers to ensure 100 percent expenditure within the set timelines.