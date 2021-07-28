DG Horticulture conducts tour of North Kashmir

Srinagar: The Director General (DG), Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today conducted an extensive tour of North Kashmir to take stock of different activities, works.
During the tour, the DG visited Canning Centre at Sopore, where he instructed Chief Horticulture Officer, Baramulla to ensure timely completion of renovation works being carried out at the Centre. Besides, he stressed on imparting training on preservation of fruit and vegetables to the youth on priority basis, in order to enable them to create employment opportunities for themselves and others.
The DG also visited the Departmental Nursery at Zangam Pattan and newly established Soil Testing Laboratory & Horticulture Development Office at Kreeri, where he took stock of different activities, and stressed for completion of developmental works within a prescribed time period.
He advised the Chief Horticulture Officer that awareness about different Departmental Schemes should be created among the general public, particularly with regards to the recently launched ‘Modified High Density Plantation Scheme’. He further instructed the officers to make frequent visits to the field and provide the growers with latest technical knowhow.