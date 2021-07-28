DG Horticulture conducts tour of North Kashmir

Srinagar: The Director General (DG), Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today conducted an extensive tour of North Kashmir to take stock of different activities, works.

During the tour, the DG visited Canning Centre at Sopore, where he instructed Chief Horticulture Officer, Baramulla to ensure timely completion of renovation works being carried out at the Centre. Besides, he stressed on imparting training on preservation of fruit and vegetables to the youth on priority basis, in order to enable them to create employment opportunities for themselves and others.