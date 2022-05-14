DG Horticulture, IFAD delegation visit several areas of Kashmir

The team visited Centre of Excellence Zawoora and held detailed deliberations about the fruit crops being grown there. The team appreciated the efforts of the Department in establishing the Centre.

Later the team visited various High-Density apple orchards in district Pulwama and interacted with the orchardists and discussed the impact of High-Density plantations on the production and quality of apple fruit and the consequent flip in the economy of the farming community.

The team also visited various post-harvest infrastructures like CA Store, Grading Lines, Food Processing Units etc.