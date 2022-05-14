DG Horticulture, IFAD delegation visit several areas of Kashmir

Srinagar: Director-General Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat along with a delegation of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) today extensively toured various areas of the Valley. The IFAD team was headed by its Country Co-Ordinatorfor India, Meera Mishra and Srikant Shetty Consultant IFAD.
The said visit was the outcome of the meeting of the IFAD team with Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Agriculture Production Department.
The team visited Centre of Excellence Zawoora and held detailed deliberations about the fruit crops being grown there. The team appreciated the efforts of the Department in establishing the Centre.
Later the team visited various High-Density apple orchards in district Pulwama and interacted with the orchardists and discussed the impact of High-Density plantations on the production and quality of apple fruit and the consequent flip in the economy of the farming community.
The team also visited various post-harvest infrastructures like CA Store, Grading Lines, Food Processing Units etc.
Speaking on the motive of this visit, Meera Mishra advocated for the upliftment of poor rural people by exploring financing avenues that will transform the rural area scenarios.
Pertinent to mention that the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) invests in rural people, empowering them to increase their food security, improve the nutrition of their families and increase their incomes.
The Director-General thanked the delegation and hoped that this will help in uplifting the farming community and assured all the cooperation of the Department for the noble cause.