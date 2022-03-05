DG Horticulture inaugurates grading lines of various CA stores

Srinagar, Mar 5: The Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited Lassipora, Pulwama where he inaugurated many Grading Lines of various CA Stores located in the area.
After the inaugural session, interaction with growers and CA Store owners was held.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that the Department is committed to strengthening the post-harvest infrastructure in the valley and advised CA Store owners to create a grower friendly atmosphere and urged them to provide quality services to the growers.
During the interaction, various demands were put forth before the DG by the CA Store owners like smooth movement for fruit trucks through NH-44 and the establishment of a dedicated truck yard to cater for the growing number of CA Stores and other Post Harvest enterprises in the area.
Regarding the demands put forth, he assured that the matter will be taken up with the higher authorities and hoped that all genuine demands will be fulfilled very soon.
The DG was accompanied by Chief Canning Instructor Srinagar, Chief Horticulture Officer Pulwama and representatives of SKUAST-K.
Later, a review meeting of the district was held which was attended by CHO, Pulwama and other field functionaries of the department.
While reviewing the progress made in the Departmental scheme, he instructed the officers of the department to ensure cent percent expenditure.