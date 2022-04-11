DG Horticulture reviews implementation of MHDP scheme

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the Modified High-Density Plantation (MHDP) Scheme at the Directorate of Horticulture, here.

At the outset, the DG was appraised by all the district heads about the status of the said scheme. During the meeting, all aspects of the scheme were thoroughly discussed.