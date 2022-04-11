DG Horticulture reviews implementation of MHDP scheme

Srinagar: The Director General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the Modified High-Density Plantation (MHDP) Scheme at the Directorate of Horticulture, here.
At the outset, the DG was appraised by all the district heads about the status of the said scheme. During the meeting, all aspects of the scheme were thoroughly discussed.
The DG emphasized upon all the Chief Horticulture Officers for timely completion of allotted targets under the scheme and advised them to give wide publicity to all schemes including Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme. He urged the officer to make proper and full expenditure and advocated for strong action against the non-performers.
Referring to the empanelled agencies, Bhat said that non-seriousness on their part will not be tolerated. He also directed the agencies to share the availability and import details of planting material with the department in weeks’ time.
He further impressed upon the stakeholders to follow the quarantine measures strictly.
The meeting was attended by Chief Horticulture Officers and the representatives of the empanelled agencies for the said scheme.