DG Horticulture reviews implementation of various departmental schemes

Srinagar, Jan 22: To review the implementation of different departmental schemes particularly the Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme, the Director-General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat chaired a meeting at Directorate of Horticulture Rajbagh, Srinagar.
At the outset, DG was apprised by all the district heads about the status of developmental schemes.
The DG took a review of all the Departmental schemes, particularly the Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme. He emphasized upon all the Chief Horticulture for timely completion of targets. He urged the officer to make proper and full expenditure and advocated for strong action against the non-performers.
Regarding the Modified High-Density Plantation Scheme, DG directed all the Chief Horticulture Officers to issue work orders for identified/selected farmers and get the work done through empanelled agencies. He further informed that enough planting material is available with the empaneled agencies to meet the demand.
At the end of the meeting, DG also took stock of the preparations being done with regard to the Republic Day celebrations.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Director Horticulture, Chief Horticulture Officers, and other Officers of the Department while strictly adhering to COVID-19 SOPs.