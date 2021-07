Srinagar: Director General, Horticulture Kashmir Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today conducted a tour of Budgam and took stock of various developmental activities.

He stressed upon the timely completion of project and emphasized on judicious use of inputs so as to propagate quality fruit plants.

He also met some progressive orchardists of the District and advised them to avail the benefits of different Departmental Schemes, especially newly launched Modified High Density Plantation Scheme.