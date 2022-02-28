DG Horticulture visits various CA stores in Pulwama

Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that the department is committed to strengthening the post-harvest infrastructure in the valley and is exploring every possible opportunity to have the infrastructures like CA stores, Processing Units, etc., developed across the Valley and best services are provided by these to the orchardists.

He further added that currently, we have significantly low CA Storage capacity when compared to the annual production which results in distress sales. He enjoined upon the entrepreneurs to come forward and set up the CA Store and other post-harvest units and the department will provide every possible help.