DG Horticulture visits various CA stores in Pulwama

Srinagar, Feb 28: A Joint Inspection Team (JIT) headed by the Director-General (DG) Horticulture Kashmir, Ajaz Ahmad Bhat today visited Lassipora Pulwama and adjoining area to inspect various CA stores, grading line, and other post-harvest infrastructure.
Speaking on the occasion, the DG said that the department is committed to strengthening the post-harvest infrastructure in the valley and is exploring every possible opportunity to have the infrastructures like CA stores, Processing Units, etc., developed across the Valley and best services are provided by these to the orchardists.
He further added that currently, we have significantly low CA Storage capacity when compared to the annual production which results in distress sales. He enjoined upon the entrepreneurs to come forward and set up the CA Store and other post-harvest units and the department will provide every possible help.
DG further said that improved post-harvest infrastructure like CA Stores will help in keeping the Kashmiri apple in the market round the year and farmers will get good returns for their produce. He further added that switching to Hi-Density will be more effective if we have the optimum post-harvest infrastructure.
While interacting with the Cold Store owners and other entrepreneurs, he advised them to create a grower-friendly atmosphere and urged them to provide quality services to the public in general and growers in particular.