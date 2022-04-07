DG IMPARD holds meeting on 'DGGI Dashboard'

Srinagar: Director General, Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat, chaired an online meeting regarding the “District Good Governance Index Dashboard (DGGI Dashboard)” which has been created by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with J&K IMPARD.

The meeting focused on a training needs assessment of various functionaries of the Department of Economics and Statistics, Jammu and Kashmir.