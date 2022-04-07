DG IMPARD holds meeting on 'DGGI Dashboard'

Srinagar: Director General, Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development (IMPARD), Saurabh Bhagat, chaired an online meeting regarding the “District Good Governance Index Dashboard (DGGI Dashboard)” which has been created by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in collaboration with J&K IMPARD.
The meeting focused on a training needs assessment of various functionaries of the Department of Economics and Statistics, Jammu and Kashmir.
Director-General said that Regional Directors of the Department of Economics and Statistics both in Jammu and Srinagar shall initiate the data entry process on the digital dashboard and prepare a FAQ to attract questions from stakeholders.
He informed that the previous DGGI Dashboard used to furnish annual values but the newly initiated DGGI Dashboard will give monthly values. He enjoined all the Deputy Commissioners, Chief Planning Officers and District Statistics Officers to work in tandem towards making the Dashboard a grand success.
Saurabh Bhagat said that the present Dashboard will also help compare the values of two months adding that if the data entry is not up to the mark, it can lead to the generation of negative values. So, it is in this backdrop that a Training Course has been designed to train the stakeholders as to how to make proper data entry on the DGGI Dashboard, he added.
He informed that the Dashboard is likely to be launched on April 24th, 2022, on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s visit to the Union Territory.
Later in the meeting, officers from DARPG held an interaction session with the officers of J&K in which they answered the questions regarding various facets of the DGGI Dashboar.